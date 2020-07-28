TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
512 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. In addition...the storms are
producing very heavy rainfall reducing visibilities to less than a
nautical mile. Waterspouts are possible with the stronger
thunderstorms. These thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 23 nm east of Laguna Madre to 23 nm east of South
Padre Island to 36 nm east of Boca Chica Beach, moving west at 15
knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek
safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
These strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30
knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine
warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the
nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before
these storms arrive.
Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
LAT...LON 2596 9674 2621 9704 2679 9717 2676 9619
2672 9613 2621 9600 2610 9599 2596 9600
_____
