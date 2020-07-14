TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25
knots expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will result in hazardous marine
conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller
vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25
knots expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will result in hazardous marine
conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller
vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather