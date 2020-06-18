TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

* Until 1230 PM CDT.

* At 1142 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ingleside On

The Bay, or near Portland, moving northeast at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay, Portland, Corpus Christi North

Beach, Downtown Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Naval Air

Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

