TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
344 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds around 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande, including the
Laguna Madre and Gulf waters out to 20nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
