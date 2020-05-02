TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

200 PM CDT Sat May 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay

to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre

from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bay waters will be rough. Seas will be 3 to

5 feet across the offshore waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay

to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre

from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bay waters will be rough. Seas will be 3 to

5 feet across the offshore waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather