TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
200 PM CDT Sat May 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay
to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre
from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bay waters will be rough. Seas will be 3 to
5 feet across the offshore waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather