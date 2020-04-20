TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

at times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile

at times.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather