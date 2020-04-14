TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
255 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25
knots expected. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
