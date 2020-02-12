TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
319 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile
or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of
the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather