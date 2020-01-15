TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

324 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to

use your radar and compass.

