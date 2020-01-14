TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
330 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico from High Island Texas to
the Lower Atchafalaya River Louisiana out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
