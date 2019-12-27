TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

355 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile

or less.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

