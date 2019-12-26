TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

347 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dense fog is expected to be higher

up in the bays, near foggy shores, and along upper portions of

the Houston Ship Channel. Waters closer to the Gulf and farther

from shore are expected to see less impact from fog tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dense fog is expected to be higher

up in the bays, near foggy shores, and along upper portions of

the Houston Ship Channel. Waters closer to the Gulf and farther

from shore are expected to see less impact from fog tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather