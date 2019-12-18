TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

110 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

