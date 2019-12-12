TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
143 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds and seas have dropped below Small Craft Advisory thresholds,
therefore the advisory has been cancelled for the nearshore
waters. Although the advisory has been cancelled, mariners are
still urged to use caution as seas remain elevated due to higher
northeasterly swells.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong northeasterly fetch continues to
keep seas elevated across the offshore waters of Deep South
Texas. Some very slow improvement is expected today, however,
will remain moderately elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
