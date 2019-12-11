TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX
out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX
from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,
should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX
out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX
from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,
should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
