TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

902 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 901 AM CST, satellite imagery indicated areas of fog, capable of

reducing visibilities to below 1 mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dense fog was reducing visibilities to below 1 mile. Reduce your

speed, and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters.

Keep your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you

should consider seeking safe harbor.

LAT...LON 2724 9737 2690 9739 2724 9736 2721 9697

2692 9698 2624 9680 2624 9718 2633 9720

2624 9719 2624 9733 2641 9738 2637 9745

2675 9747 2685 9758 2684 9756 2698 9757

2700 9748 2725 9742

