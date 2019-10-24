TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

427 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...STRONG COLD FRONT ARRIVING EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

.A strong cold front will push through the Lower Texas coastal

waters during the early morning hours on Friday after midnight.

Frequent dangerous wind gusts to gale force and high seas are

expected behind the front into Saturday.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest to north at 25 to 35 knots, with gusts up to

45 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

