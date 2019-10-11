TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

325 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...Cold Front To Bring Adverse Marine Conditions...

.A cold front is expected to pass through the lower Texas coastal

waters today. Strong winds and rough seas will occur in the wake

of the front, and Small Craft Advisories are in effect through

around midday Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Choppy to rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

1 PM CDT Saturday.

* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather