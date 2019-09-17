TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
354 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE GULF WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 352 AM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated
strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots
over the lower Texas Gulf Waters east of Padre Island. These
thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 64 nautical
miles northeast of South Padre Island to 41 nautical miles east of
Boca Chica Beach, moving east at 10 knots.
Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open Gulf waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 2708 9623 2646 9606 2635 9622 2626 9678
2696 9699 2721 9697
