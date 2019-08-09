TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...Gusty Winds and Choppy Water on Laguna Madre This Afternoon...
.The difference between high pressure centered in the eastern Gulf
of Mexico with a thermal low pressure trough along the foothills
of the Sierra Madre will bring strong and gusty winds across
Laguna Madre late this morning and peaking this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...20 knots with frequent gusts to 25 knots or higher.
* WATERS...Choppy with a few waves up to 2 feet in the center
channel between Port Isabel and South Padre Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
