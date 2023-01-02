TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Patchy blowing dust.

Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Patchy blowing dust.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows around

30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Patchy blowing dust.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

303 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

