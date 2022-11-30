TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ 398 FPUS54 KLUB 300825 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 TXZ035-301615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ026-301615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ021-301615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ022-301615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ023-301615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ024-301615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ025-301615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ027-301615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ028-301615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ029-301615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ030-301615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ031-301615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ032-301615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ033-301615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ034-301615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ036-301615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ037-301615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ038-301615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ039-301615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ040-301615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ041-301615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ042-301615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ043-301615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ044-301615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 225 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$