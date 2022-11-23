TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, colder.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance

of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

likely, mainly in the evening. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as

cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the morning. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Brisk and much cooler with highs around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

113 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

