539 FPUS54 KLUB 220950

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

TXZ035-221715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Brisk,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-221715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ021-221715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Brisk,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-221715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a

slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-221715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-221715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ025-221715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ027-221715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a

slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-221715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Brisk,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-221715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Brisk,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-221715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Brisk,

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-221715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-221715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-221715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Brisk,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a

slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-221715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Brisk,

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ036-221715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance

of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-221715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-221715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-221715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Brisk,

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a

slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ040-221715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Brisk,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of rain and snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-221715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers with

a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Brisk with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Brisk with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-221715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-221715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-221715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

350 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

