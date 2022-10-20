TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

TXZ035-201615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-201615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-201615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-201615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-201615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-201615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-201615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ027-201615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-201615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-201615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-201615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-201615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-201615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ033-201615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-201615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-201615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-201615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-201615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-201615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-201615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-201615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-201615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-201615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-201615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

343 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

