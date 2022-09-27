TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

136 FPUS54 KLUB 270747

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

TXZ035-272115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-272115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-272115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-272115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-272115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-272115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-272115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-272115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-272115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-272115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-272115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-272115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-272115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-272115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-272115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-272115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-272115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-272115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-272115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-272115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-272115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-272115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ043-272115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-272115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

247 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

