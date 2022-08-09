TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ 521 FPUS54 KLUB 090840 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 TXZ035-092115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ026-092115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ021-092115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ022-092115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ023-092115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ024-092115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ025-092115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ027-092115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ028-092115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ029-092115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ030-092115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ031-092115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ032-092115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ033-092115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ034-092115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ036-092115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ037-092115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ038-092115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ039-092115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ040-092115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ041-092115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ042-092115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ043-092115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ044-092115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 340 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather