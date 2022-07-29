TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ 937 FPUS54 KLUB 290746 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 TXZ035-292115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ026-292115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ021-292115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-292115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ023-292115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ024-292115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ025-292115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ027-292115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-292115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-292115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ030-292115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ031-292115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ032-292115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ033-292115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-292115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ036-292115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ037-292115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ038-292115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ039-292115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-292115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ041-292115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ042-292115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ043-292115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ044-292115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 246 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$