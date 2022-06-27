TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ 505 FPUS54 KLUB 270723 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 TXZ035-272115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ026-272115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ021-272115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-272115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ023-272115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ024-272115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ025-272115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ027-272115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-272115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-272115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ030-272115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ031-272115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ032-272115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ033-272115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-272115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ036-272115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ037-272115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ038-272115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ039-272115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-272115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-272115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ042-272115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ043-272115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ044-272115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 223 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$