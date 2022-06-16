TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

793 FPUS54 KLUB 160721

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

TXZ035-162115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-162115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-162115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-162115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-162115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-162115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-162115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-162115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-162115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-162115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-162115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-162115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-162115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-162115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-162115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-162115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-162115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-162115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-162115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-162115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-162115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-162115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-162115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ044-162115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

221 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

