TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

303 FPUS54 KLUB 090839

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

TXZ035-092115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ026-092115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-092115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ022-092115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ023-092115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ024-092115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ025-092115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-092115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ028-092115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ029-092115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ030-092115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-092115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-092115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ033-092115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ034-092115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-092115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ037-092115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-092115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ039-092115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ040-092115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ041-092115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ042-092115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-092115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ044-092115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

