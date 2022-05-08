TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

291 FPUS54 KLUB 080823

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

TXZ035-082115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 102. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-082115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-082115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-082115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-082115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 100. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-082115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy, hot

with highs around 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-082115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 106. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-082115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-082115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 100. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 60. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-082115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 100. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-082115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 101. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-082115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-082115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 107. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-082115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-082115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 100. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-082115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, hot

with highs around 103. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-082115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-082115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-082115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-082115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy, hot

with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-082115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy, hot

with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-082115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ043-082115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-082115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather