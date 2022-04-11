TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

TXZ035-112130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ026-112130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much warmer with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-112130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ022-112130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy, colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ023-112130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ024-112130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ025-112130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-112130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ028-112130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ029-112130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ030-112130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ031-112130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ032-112130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy,

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-112130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TXZ034-112130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ036-112130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much cooler

with highs around 70. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-112130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy,

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ038-112130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy,

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-112130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ040-112130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ041-112130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-112130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs around 90. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-112130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ044-112130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

