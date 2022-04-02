TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

930 FPUS54 KLUB 020721

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows around 40. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

