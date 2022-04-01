TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ 305 FPUS54 KLUB 010831 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 TXZ035-012130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-012130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ021-012130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-012130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-012130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-012130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-012130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ027-012130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ028-012130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ029-012130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ030-012130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ031-012130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ032-012130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ033-012130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-012130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-012130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-012130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ038-012130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ039-012130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-012130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-012130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ042-012130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ043-012130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-012130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 331 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather