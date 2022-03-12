TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

TXZ035-122215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ026-122215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-122215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-122215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-122215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ024-122215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-122215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-122215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-122215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-122215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-122215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-122215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-122215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-122215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-122215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-122215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-122215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-122215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-122215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-122215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-122215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-122215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-122215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-122215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

215 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

