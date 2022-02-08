TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

947 FPUS54 KLUB 080855

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

TXZ035-082300-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-082300-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-082300-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-082300-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-082300-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-082300-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

25 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-082300-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-082300-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-082300-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-082300-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-082300-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-082300-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ032-082300-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ033-082300-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-082300-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-082300-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-082300-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-082300-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-082300-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-082300-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-082300-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-082300-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-082300-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-082300-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather