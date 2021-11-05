TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

_____

959 FPUS54 KLUB 050804

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

TXZ035-052115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather