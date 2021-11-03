TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

TXZ035-032130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-032130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-032130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-032130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-032130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-032130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-032130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-032130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-032130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-032130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-032130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-032130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-032130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ033-032130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-032130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ036-032130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-032130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-032130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ039-032130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-032130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ041-032130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-032130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

patchy drizzle late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ043-032130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ044-032130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

