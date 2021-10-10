TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

889 FPUS54 KLUB 100807

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

TXZ035-110000-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-110000-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-110000-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in

the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ022-110000-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ023-110000-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the

late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ024-110000-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-110000-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ027-110000-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ028-110000-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ029-110000-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ030-110000-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ031-110000-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-110000-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-110000-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ034-110000-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ036-110000-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-110000-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ038-110000-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-110000-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-110000-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-110000-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-110000-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-110000-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-110000-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

