TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

_____

250 FPUS54 KLUB 170749

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

TXZ035-172115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-172115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-172115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-172115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-172115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-172115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-172115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-172115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-172115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-172115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-172115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-172115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-172115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-172115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-172115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-172115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-172115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-172115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-172115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-172115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-172115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-172115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-172115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-172115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

249 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather