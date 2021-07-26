TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

961 FPUS54 KLUB 260811

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

TXZ035-262115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-262115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-262115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-262115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-262115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-262115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-262115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-262115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-262115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-262115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-262115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-262115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-262115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ033-262115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-262115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-262115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-262115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-262115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ039-262115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-262115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-262115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-262115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-262115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ044-262115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

311 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather