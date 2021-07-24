TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS54 KLUB 240802 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 TXZ035-242130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ026-242130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ021-242130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ022-242130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ023-242130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ024-242130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ025-242130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ027-242130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ028-242130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ029-242130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ030-242130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ031-242130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ032-242130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ033-242130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ034-242130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ036-242130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ037-242130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ038-242130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ039-242130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ040-242130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ041-242130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ042-242130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ043-242130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ044-242130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 302 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$