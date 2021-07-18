TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

East winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

