TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

TXZ035-092115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-092115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-092115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-092115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-092115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-092115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-092115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-092115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-092115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-092115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-092115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-092115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-092115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-092115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-092115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-092115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ037-092115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-092115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-092115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-092115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-092115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ042-092115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-092115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-092115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

253 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

