Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in

the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

