TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and slight chance

of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers with

possible drizzle and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle early in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers with

possible drizzle and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

244 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

