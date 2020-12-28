TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ 029 FPUS54 KLUB 280909 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 TXZ035-282215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-282215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ021-282215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or light freezing rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ022-282215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain or light freezing rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-282215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, patchy drizzle and slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then rain or light freezing rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-282215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain or light freezing rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ025-282215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ027-282215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain or areas of drizzle and chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ028-282215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely or areas of drizzle and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ029-282215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely or areas of drizzle and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ030-282215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely or areas of drizzle and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ031-282215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Rain in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-282215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ033-282215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ034-282215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ036-282215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ037-282215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-282215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ039-282215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-282215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-282215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ042-282215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ043-282215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ044-282215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 309 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain likely and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather