TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing
rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around
30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, showers likely
and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely
and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers and
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers and
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers,
showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely
and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely and chance of light freezing
rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers, showers
and light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, chance of
light freezing rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,
light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers, light freezing rain
and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
