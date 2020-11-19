TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

TXZ035-192215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-192215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-192215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-192215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-192215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-192215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-192215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-192215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-192215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-192215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-192215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-192215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-192215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-192215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-192215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-192215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-192215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-192215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-192215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-192215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-192215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-192215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-192215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-192215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

